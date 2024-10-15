Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Booking by 133.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,130.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $10.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4,307.77. The stock had a trading volume of 182,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,849. The company has a market cap of $146.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,371.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,904.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,803.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $37.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

