Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Sysco Trading Up 0.5 %

SYY stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.56. 3,754,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,177. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $63.18 and a 1-year high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.