Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Stock Price Down 9.7% – Time to Sell?

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37). 156,567 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 57,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.40).

Cambridge Cognition Trading Down 9.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.74 million, a P/E ratio of -751.38 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 40.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 43.73.

Cambridge Cognition Company Profile

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB digital cognitive assessment platform for drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to take new therapeutics from preclinical consultancy to pivotal studies and approval, as well as supports sponsors to enhance recruitment, develop safe and effective treatments, and enhance research and development efficiency.

