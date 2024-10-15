Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$51.13 and last traded at C$51.01, with a volume of 475527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CPX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.44.

Capital Power Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.33. The firm has a market cap of C$6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.12). Capital Power had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of C$774.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 2.8197088 EPS for the current year.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.652 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Power

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total transaction of C$308,355.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $322,274. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

See Also

