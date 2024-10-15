Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,717,700 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the September 15th total of 5,686,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.7 days.

Cardinal Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLFF traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. 68,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,901. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $5.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98.

Cardinal Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.0442 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

