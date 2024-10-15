CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.31, but opened at $28.73. CareDx shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 478,529 shares.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $92.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 53.73%. Equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,174,638.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,992.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CareDx news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 34,231 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $1,148,450.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,561,179.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,174,638.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,024 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,992.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,415. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 1,021.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 10,267.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

