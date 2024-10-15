Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,764 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $23.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

