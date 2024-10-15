Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $968,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Carnegie Investment Counsel cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPOL. Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,500,000. Waycross Investment Management Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 255.9% in the second quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 33,596 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 1st quarter worth $791,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the first quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $739,000.

Get iShares MSCI Poland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $317.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares MSCI Poland ETF

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.