Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 1,238 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

