Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $19,047,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.47, for a total transaction of $19,047,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,258,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,287,026,211.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.55, for a total transaction of $19,255,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total transaction of $19,070,000.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.49, for a total transaction of $18,049,000.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.06, for a total transaction of $17,906,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.64, for a total transaction of $17,464,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $17,168,000.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.88, for a total transaction of $16,988,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total transaction of $17,051,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $17,266,000.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $16,846,000.00.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.98. 3,618,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,908,360. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $194.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.20 and a beta of 3.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 110.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Carvana by 450.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

