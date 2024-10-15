Casper Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.55 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Casper has a total market cap of $146.78 million and $3.55 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000072 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.63 or 0.00251875 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,983,396,938 coins and its circulating supply is 12,376,487,320 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,982,073,387 with 12,375,225,638 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01183882 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,401,505.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.