Catizen Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $120.21 Million (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, Catizen has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Catizen has a market capitalization of $120.21 million and $86.65 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catizen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.90 or 0.00251916 BTC.

About Catizen

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,275,772 tokens. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. The official message board for Catizen is medium.com/catizen.

Catizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 280,275,772 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.45561676 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $82,316,447.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using U.S. dollars.

