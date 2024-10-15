Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,768 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,806 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.05. 2,939,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,612,179. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.91.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

