Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $11,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPHQ traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.62. 960,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,702. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $68.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.30. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

