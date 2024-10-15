Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.27. The company had a trading volume of 150,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.01. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

