Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Holdings Lifted by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,563,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $970,780,000 after buying an additional 1,008,341 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 29.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,540,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,927,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $678,250,000 after acquiring an additional 23,202,018 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,538,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,186,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,897,000 after purchasing an additional 562,663 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CVE shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 2.04.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 29.44%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

