CGI (NYSE:GIB) Raised to “Outperformer” at CIBC

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $178.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $155.00. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group began coverage on CGI in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $115.62 on Tuesday. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.13 and its 200 day moving average is $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. CGI had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CGI will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in CGI by 19.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

