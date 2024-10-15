Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $67.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,604. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

