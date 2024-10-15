Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Charles Schwab Stock Performance
Charles Schwab stock opened at $67.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.
SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.
The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.
