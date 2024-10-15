China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Short Interest Down 16.8% in September

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,176,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 14,626,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.2 days.
China Feihe Price Performance
Shares of CHFLF remained flat at 0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 0.48 and its 200-day moving average is 0.49. China Feihe has a one year low of 0.41 and a one year high of 0.80.
China Feihe Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Feihe
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.