China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Down 24.7% in September

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the September 15th total of 309,600 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 783,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

China Liberal Education Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of CLEU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,228. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. China Liberal Education has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $4.74.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

