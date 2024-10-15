China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Down 8.5% in September

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAOVY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,302. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $11.87.

China Overseas Land & Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1636 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. China Overseas Land & Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

