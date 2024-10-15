Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 1000911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company’s products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

