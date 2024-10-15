CIBC Boosts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$60.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aritzia currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$55.38.

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$47.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.72. The company has a market cap of C$4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$51.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$615.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$581.10 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.70, for a total transaction of C$477,000.00. In other Aritzia news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total value of C$563,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.70, for a total transaction of C$477,000.00. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

