Clayton Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,265 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,265 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000. Vulcan Materials accounts for about 0.9% of Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.7% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC traded up $8.18 on Tuesday, reaching $256.88. 333,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,549. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.66. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $278.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.45.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

