Clayton Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Clayton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.83. The stock had a trading volume of 178,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,680. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.17 and its 200-day moving average is $248.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $270.20. The company has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.