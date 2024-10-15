Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 394 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 90,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 16,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $303.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,096 shares of company stock valued at $25,982,352 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

