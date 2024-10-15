Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000.

VT stock opened at $120.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $120.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.15.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

