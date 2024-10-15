Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.28.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

