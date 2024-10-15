Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 16,142 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,142 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.2% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $139,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.80.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

