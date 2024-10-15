Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 40.6% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 5.0% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.9% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $70.88 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average of $69.19.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

Insider Activity

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

