Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Down 11.4% in September

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the September 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Cogna Educação Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:COGNY opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. Cogna Educação has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

About Cogna Educação

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

