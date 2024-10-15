Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Down 11.4% in September

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the September 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Cogna Educação Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:COGNY opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. Cogna Educação has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.70.
About Cogna Educação
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cogna Educação
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 2 Outerwear Stocks to Warm Up Your Portfolio for the Winter
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Dining Out, Cashing In: 2 Restaurant Stocks Leading the Pack
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Cogna Educação Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogna Educação and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.