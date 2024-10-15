Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE PSF remained flat at $20.87 during trading hours on Tuesday. 56,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,874. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

