Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $65.93 Million

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last week, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can currently be purchased for $66,859.73 or 0.99864121 BTC on exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a total market capitalization of $400.56 million and approximately $65.93 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped BTC launched on September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 5,991 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official website is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 6,300.55303077. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 65,602.09881117 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $58,902,031.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

