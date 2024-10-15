Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Update

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 816,200 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 1,033,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,162.0 days.
Coles Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLEGF remained flat at $11.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. Coles Group has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65.
About Coles Group
