Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Update

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 816,200 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 1,033,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,162.0 days.

Coles Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLEGF remained flat at $11.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. Coles Group has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65.

About Coles Group

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets and Liquor segments. The company operates various supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

