Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 481,300 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 633,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 47.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,011,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,453 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 310,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,677,000 after acquiring an additional 148,265 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 561,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,212,000 after purchasing an additional 67,857 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $6,970,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $7,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CIGI stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $149.93. The stock had a trading volume of 107,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,040. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.55. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $154.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CIGI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Colliers International Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Colliers International Group from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.00.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

