Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 997 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

