Conflux (CFX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $757.49 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $757.49 million and $60.87 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,798.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $352.88 or 0.00528176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009169 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00105101 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00028801 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.81 or 0.00227217 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00029387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00073582 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,053,877,320 coins and its circulating supply is 4,528,878,008 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,053,628,225.7 with 4,528,628,210.82 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17515327 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $52,570,937.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.