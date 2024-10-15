ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Boosted by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,097,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479,963 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,705,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,085 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,900,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,132,430,000 after acquiring an additional 438,241 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,709,604 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $653,065,000 after purchasing an additional 109,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,796 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $567,111,000 after purchasing an additional 415,878 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.12.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE COP traded down $4.26 on Tuesday, reaching $105.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,390,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $101.29 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.34. The company has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

