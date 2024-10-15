Contrasting Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) & Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY)

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Biotricity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Cerus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Biotricity has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerus has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cerus 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cerus has a consensus target price of $3.83, indicating a potential upside of 102.82%. Given Cerus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cerus is more favorable than Biotricity.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -117.42% N/A -242.92% Cerus -14.15% -44.27% -11.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biotricity and Cerus”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $12.06 million 0.46 -$14.09 million ($1.32) -0.19 Cerus $169.98 million 2.06 -$37.49 million ($0.17) -11.12

Biotricity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biotricity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cerus beats Biotricity on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation that uses its plasma system to produce pathogen reduced cryoprecipitated fibrinogen complex for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage associated with fibrinogen deficiency, as well as pathogen reduced plasma, cryoprecipitate reduced. It sells platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Cerus Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

