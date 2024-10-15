Contrasting ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF)

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Free Report) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.9% of Rakuten Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of ContextLogic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rakuten Group and ContextLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rakuten Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ContextLogic 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Rakuten Group and ContextLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rakuten Group N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic -131.05% -115.96% -62.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rakuten Group and ContextLogic”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rakuten Group N/A N/A N/A $27.96 0.22 ContextLogic $287.00 million 0.50 -$317.00 million ($11.98) -0.49

Rakuten Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rakuten Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rakuten Group beats ContextLogic on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc. provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites. It also offers messaging services and sells advertising; and manages professional sport teams. The FinTech segment offers financial services over the internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, general insurance, electronic payment business, crypto asset (virtual currency) spot transaction, etc. The Mobile segment provides communication services and technology, electricity supply, and digital content site services. The company was formerly known as Rakuten, Inc. and changed its name to Rakuten Group, Inc. in April 2021. Rakuten Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Setagaya, Japan.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects consumers to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. ContextLogic Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

