Contrasting SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SAB Biotherapeutics and Outlook Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAB Biotherapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

SAB Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 402.02%. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $48.20, suggesting a potential upside of 846.95%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than SAB Biotherapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAB Biotherapeutics -1,450.14% -94.04% -65.68% Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -160.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Outlook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Outlook Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAB Biotherapeutics $2.24 million 10.18 -$42.19 million N/A N/A Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -$58.98 million ($11.41) -0.45

SAB Biotherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Outlook Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases. The company also uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors or plasma. In addition, its lead product candidate SAB-142, a human, multi-target anti-thymocyte globulin treatment, currently under Phase 1 trials in delaying the onset or progression of type 1 diabetes. Further, the company develops SAB-176, a multivalent, broadly neutralizing – human polyclonal immunoglobulin therapeutic candidate, currently in Phase 2a development for the treatment or prevention of severe influenza. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with BioLexis Pte. Ltd. and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Iselin, New Jersey.

