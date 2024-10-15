Cookie Trading Down 3.6% This Week (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, Cookie has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Cookie has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $299,330.45 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cookie token can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00251447 BTC.

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie launched on June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,670,356 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 86,892,740.66792408 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02297664 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $369,163.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

