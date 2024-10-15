Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Down 24.7% in September

Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,700 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the September 15th total of 346,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Coppernico Metals Stock Up 12.5 %
OTCMKTS:CPPMF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. 12,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,572. Coppernico Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $77.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.01.
About Coppernico Metals
