Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Down 24.7% in September

Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,700 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the September 15th total of 346,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Coppernico Metals Stock Up 12.5 %

OTCMKTS:CPPMF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. 12,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,572. Coppernico Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $77.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.01.

About Coppernico Metals

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

