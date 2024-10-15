Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,426 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $880,516,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382,010 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,493 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,532,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 503.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,123,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,740,000 after purchasing an additional 937,141 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $45.17. 31,227,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,735,264. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

