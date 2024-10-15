Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 11.1% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 841,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,498,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC now owns 86,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $99.81. 7,158,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,942,370. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.63 and a 200 day moving average of $98.29.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

