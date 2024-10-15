Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $134.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.93. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $90.71 and a 1 year high of $134.92.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

