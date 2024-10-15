Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,008,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Honeywell International by 8.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

HON opened at $217.60 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The firm has a market cap of $141.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.32.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

