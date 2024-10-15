Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 193 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,309 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total transaction of $1,211,364.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,181,807.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total transaction of $1,211,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,181,807.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,212,507 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Stock Up 1.3 %

CRM stock opened at $291.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.99 and its 200-day moving average is $263.55.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.