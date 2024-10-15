Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.64 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 417,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 835.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 41,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $63.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.