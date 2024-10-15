Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth $184,000. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $73.04 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

